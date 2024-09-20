Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 35,470 Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TYD opened at $28.78 on Friday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

