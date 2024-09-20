Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

