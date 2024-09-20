Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance
United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $42.10.
United States 12 Month Oil Fund Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United States 12 Month Oil Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.