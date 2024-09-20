Virtu Financial LLC Takes $774,000 Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Separately, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $72.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $74.28.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

