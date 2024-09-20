Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $29,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,929,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after acquiring an additional 559,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 802,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth $43,318,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth $21,145,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $52.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $396.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

