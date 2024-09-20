Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Cut to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 12.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

