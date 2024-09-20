Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vistra worth $73,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after purchasing an additional 282,056 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after buying an additional 995,748 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,570,000 after buying an additional 363,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

