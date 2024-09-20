Vital Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Vital Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VTLE. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vital Energy by 800.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vital Energy by 19.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $10,443,000. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $7,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

