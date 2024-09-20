VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 2%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 45,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,438,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNET. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

