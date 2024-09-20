Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 76,435 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vodafone Group Public worth $42,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after buying an additional 6,216,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

