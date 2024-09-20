Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Announces €0.15 Dividend

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volta Finance Price Performance
Shares of LON:VTA opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Volta Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.
About Volta Finance
