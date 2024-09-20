Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $586.00

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.74) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.74), with a volume of 2107297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554 ($7.32).

Volution Group Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 527.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,638.10 and a beta of 1.36.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

