Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26. Approximately 818 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

Vonovia Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.