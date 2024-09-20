Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,215 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,612,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,770,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $14,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vontier by 24.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,898,000 after acquiring an additional 329,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $9,877,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VNT opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.
VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.
Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.
