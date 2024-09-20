Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.09

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 51757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 259.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

