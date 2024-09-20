Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 324.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 590,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

