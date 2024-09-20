Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.63 million, a PE ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

