VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $6.61

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.77. VTEX shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 3,774 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

VTEX Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.25 and a beta of 1.39.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. VTEX had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. VTEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,568 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 972,534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 553,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

