Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.90 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.19). 1,279,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 936,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.60 ($1.18).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.43) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Warehouse REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of £382.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

About Warehouse REIT

(Get Free Report)

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.