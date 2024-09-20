Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $491.90

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $491.90 and last traded at $491.77, with a volume of 1204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $485.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.60 and its 200-day moving average is $449.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

