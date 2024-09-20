Wealth Alliance Buys 19 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $1,115.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,072.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

