Wealth Alliance Buys 2,057 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after buying an additional 150,414 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 237,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 163,526 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.9 %

BJ opened at $80.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.90. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

