Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

