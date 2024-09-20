Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned 0.16% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.8% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 128.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.2 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $222.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.