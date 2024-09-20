Wealth Alliance Decreases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,381 shares of company stock worth $14,927,361. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $112.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

