Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Rollins were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $50.09 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

