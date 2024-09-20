Wealth Alliance Has $352,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.35%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

