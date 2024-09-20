Wealth Alliance Has $356,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,994,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $313.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $314.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

