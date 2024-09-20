Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 146,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $133.65.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

