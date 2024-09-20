Wealth Alliance Invests $337,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after buying an additional 554,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,340,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average is $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,556 in the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.