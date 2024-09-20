Wealth Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,759. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

NYSE HLI opened at $158.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $160.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

