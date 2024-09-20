Wealth Alliance Sells 132 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $403.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.95. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.