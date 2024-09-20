Wealth Alliance Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $900,674,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $784,200,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $178.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

