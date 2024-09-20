WealthShield Partners LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 907.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $12,085,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,073,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,621,133 shares of company stock worth $435,749,957 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.