Wedbush Comments on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

MAA stock opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.