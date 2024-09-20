Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 6.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

