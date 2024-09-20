Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/12/2024 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Petco Health and Wellness had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.75 to $3.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 387,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,179 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 50.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 833,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 280,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 1,876,233 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

