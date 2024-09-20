Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $20,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $6,997,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Weis Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period.

Weis Markets Trading Up 1.5 %

WMK stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.46. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $76.62.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

