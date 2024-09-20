Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $4.92. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 174,996 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 32.8% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

