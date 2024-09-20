Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to “Overweight”

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $50,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after buying an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.2% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

