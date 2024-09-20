Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $67,758,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $88.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,843.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,391. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

