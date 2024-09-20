Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 434,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,098,285 shares.The stock last traded at $174.06 and had previously closed at $174.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average is $158.29.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

