Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE WHG opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.15. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

