WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $101,600.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00.

WEX stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.28.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,750,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

