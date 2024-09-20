WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $101,600.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00.
WEX Stock Up 1.8 %
WEX stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.28.
Institutional Trading of WEX
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,750,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
