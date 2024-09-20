White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 1.1%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 104,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 85,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

White Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

