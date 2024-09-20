Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Whitestone REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of WSR opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $665.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,128.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

