Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading 9.1% Higher

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 35,147,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 13,225,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a market cap of £5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.03.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

