Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 350 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,945,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,338,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $5,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $210.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $604.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.