William Blair Comments on AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Shares of AVAV opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.21. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 132.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

