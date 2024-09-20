William Blair Comments on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

