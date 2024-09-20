William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.58). William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

ZVRA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

See Also

